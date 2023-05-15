WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person fired a gun out of a car in Winston-Salem on North Trade Street on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 4:57 pm, officers with the WSPD were dispatched to the 400 block of North Trade Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

Arriving officers did find anyone injured or any damaged property.

Investigators say a man in an older model white sedan fired into the air while the car went south on North Trade Street.

The 400 block of North Trade Street is closed while officers finish investigating.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.