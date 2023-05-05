WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — From Winston-Salem to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.

A 5-year-old Scottish Terrier from the Triad will travel to the most prestigious dog show in the world next week to compete for best in breed!

But Sophie didn’t start out as a superstar in the dog show world. Her owner, Siobhan Olson, brought her home to be just a family member. But Olson says Sophie quickly grew into a nearly perfect standard for her breed.

So Olson and Sophie got some training and tried some local dog shows. Sophie quickly started racking up the ribbons. She earned Best of Breed, Best of Show, and even her Grand Champion title.

Now she will compete in the biggest show of her career. But this is not Sophie’s only shot at fame. She has three 1-year-old puppies that are already winning in the ring. So even if Sophie doesn’t take home the top prize, maybe one of her puppies will one day.

In the meantime, you can watch Sophie compete next Tuesday. You can watch on broadcast on the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show’s website.