WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested in Gibsonville and accused of abusing her 4-month-old, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Oct. 26, the WSPD began an investigation at the request of the Forsyth County Child Protective Services and Wake Forest Brenner Children’s Hospital staff after a four-month-old child with injuries was brought into the hospital by a family member.

Warrants state that Vance fractured several of her then-four-month-old son’s ribs.

The child was placed in protective care after being released from the hospital.

After working with medical personnel from Brenner Children’s Hospital, the Forsyth County Department of Social Services Child Protective Services Unit and the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office, detectives were able to obtain a warrant for arrest on May 2 on the child’s mother, Olivia Ariel Vance, 27, of Gibsonville, for felony child abuse.

On Wednesday, members of the United States Marshal Service arrested Vance in Gibsonville.

She is in the Guilford County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.