WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A major economic development is coming to the Piedmont Triad.

On Wednesday, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper announced that Ziehl-Abegg, Inc. will be moving its North American headquarters to Winston-Salem and investing more than $100 million to expand its operations.

The new headquarters will create 189 new jobs in Forsyth County.

“I am delighted to congratulate Ziehl-Abegg on this expansion in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. The company’s increased investment is a great vote of confidence in our thriving economy, central East Coast location, and skilled manufacturing workforce.” Governor Roy Cooper

Ziehl-Abegg was founded as a motor manufacturer in 1910 and now makes “innovative industrial fan systems and motors.” The company currently employs over 5,000 people worldwide.

Fans produced by Ziehl-Abegg are used in hospitals, schools, data centers and for agricultural purposes.

The Winston-Salem headquarters will be “a new state-of-the-art 500,000 square foot building.”

“Megatrends such as digitalization, climate change and urbanization are leading to a growth in demand and call for a significant increase in our production capacities. The U.S. market is fundamentally very important for us and is driving the expansion in North America. The 189 employees are the first step of our expansion project. We are anticipating growing to over 500 employees very rapidly.” Joachim Ley, Chief Operating Officer of Ziehl-Abegg, Inc.

This latest news is the most recent example of large businesses making roots in the Piedmont Triad. Toyota has made a $2.5 billion investment in a battery manufacturing plant near Liberty which plans to begin production in 2025.

“Ziehl-Abegg is the latest example of why North Carolina continues to be recognized as the best place to do business. North Carolina offers a world-class workforce and robust training network that is committed to helping companies grow and succeed.” N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders.

Several new positions will be created by the new headquarters, including:

Assembly technicians

Engineers

Jobs in finance

Jobs in quality assurance

Machinists

Jobs in maintenance

Various administrative personnel

The average salary for those positions will be $59,479. In comparison, the overall annual wage in Forsyth County is $57,351.

The annual payroll impact of these new positions in the Piedmont Triad could potentially be more than $11.2 million, according to Governor’s Office.

“We are excited to welcome Ziehl-Abegg and its new good-paying jobs to Forsyth County. This company has been a great workforce development partner in our region and we’re eager to work alongside them as the lay down roots in Winston-Salem.” N.C. Senator Joyce Krawiec.

A performance-based grant of $400,000 from the One North Carolina Fund, dependent on a capital investment from the company of $24.5 million, will help with Ziehl-Abegg’s expansion in North Carolina.

The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This is outstanding news for our region and the entire state. Ziehl-Abegg’s reinvestment illustrates the benefits growing companies are afforded when they do business in North Carolina.” N.C. Representative Donny Lambeth.