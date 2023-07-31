WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple Winston-Salem businesses have been evacuated after a gas main broke Monday morning, according to police.

The main broke shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Windsor Jewelers on Stratford Road.

Officials shut down Stratford Road, between Knollwood Street and S. Westview Drive.

Police confirmed that several stores along Stratford Road were evacuated as a precaution but did not specify which businesses were included in the evacuation.

Piedmont Natural Gas is on scene.