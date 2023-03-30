FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An alert sent to students is saying there have been shots fired on a local college campus.

A tech alert was sent to Forsyth Tech students asking students to shelter in place due to shots fired at the Strickland Center, which is on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. The Early and Middle College at Forsyth Tech, which are part of Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools, are also sheltering in place.

Forsyth Tech officials say that two suspects are armed and still at large, described as men wearing gray and black hoodies.

Forsyth Tech student Mindy Peneku was in class in Bob Greene Hall, the building next to Strickland, when the TechAlert went out. Peneku spoke with FOX8 at 11:18 a.m. and said the class was taking shelter under desks.

“Somebody’s trying to come in,” Peneku said during the call. “Somebody’s trying to come in. Oh my god. What are they doing? They’re barricading the doors right now.”

Officials say that the first call came in around 10:10 a.m. Thursday and that officers remain on scene. Nearby private schools are also sheltering in place.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has drones in the air to assist in the search.

The superintendent of Stokes County Schools confirmed that there were Stokes County students on campus at the time.

While I do not have all of the details, I can confirm there were Stokes County Schools students on Forsyth Tech’s campus at the time of the shooting. All Students have been accounted for and are safe. Stokes County district administration and school staff are on site and have confirmed sixteen students from West Stokes, 14 students from South Stokes, and one student from North Stokes were on campus and are being held there by law enforcement. The main bus from North Stokes had not arrived yet and that bus was re-routed back to North Stokes. As soon as our students are released, they will come directly back to their school campuses. This is still an ongoing investigation, and more information will be made available in the coming hours. Again, there were students from Stokes County Schools on a field trip to Forsyth Tech during the shooting; however, all students and staff who were on these field trips have been accounted for and are safe. We do not anticipate there is a threat to any of our schools in Stokes County at this time; however, we have been in contact with our local law enforcement and will be providing extra security to our school’s this afternoon. Dr. Rice, Superintendent of Stokes County Schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools students are also accounted for, according to a representative.

