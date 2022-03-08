Forsyth County parent allegedly assaults school resource officer, leads deputies on chase, deputies say

Keirra Chivona-LaToya Lewis

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested for assaulting a school resource officer, deputies say.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says that a parent, Keirra Chivona-LaToya Lewis, 31, arrived at Philo-Hill Magnet Academy and got into a fight of some kind with a school resource officer.

According to a news release, the assault was witnessed by staff members and students, but no students or staff were involved.

Lewis left the scene in a white Nissan and a nearby deputy attempted a traffic stop. Lewis didn’t stop, resulting in a chase. She pulled over on Woodleigh Street in Winston-Salem and was taken into custody without further incident, according to deputies.

Lewis was charged with misdemeanor assault on a government official, misdemeanor resist a public officer, misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor and misdemeanor speed to elude.