FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man for filming and participating in sexual acts with dogs.

Deputies say that received a tip that a Forsyth County man was using a phone messaging app to sell videos of himself participating in sexual acts with dogs on Monday.

Deputies say that they then took steps to verify the allegations before obtaining a search warrant on Thursday.

During the search warrant, deputies say that they seized two dogs and placed them into protective custody.

The dogs are now safely in the care of the Forsyth Humane Society.

Timothy Lewis Blackmon, 42, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of felony crime against nature.

Blackmon appeared before the magistrate and received a secured bond of $2,500.

Blackmon is currently being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office’s investigation continues and deputies say that more charges are forthcoming.

“The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will always pursue justice and protect the rights of those who live in our County- two-legged or four-legged. It is our obligation and oath to protect animal rights and human rights – we will always do what is moral, what is legal, and what is right,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr says.

Anyone with information related to this investigation – or any criminal activity – should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office directly at (336) 727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.