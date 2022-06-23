FORSYTH COUNTY (WGHP) — A K-9 with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office was awarded the Medal of Valor on Thursday for his work in a near-tragic incident last Christmas.

K-9 Rex and his partners Cororpal Pendolino and Deputy Rae were all honored during Thursday’s ceremony for their roles in a traffic stop last Christmas that quickly turned into a frightening high-speed chase.

Deputies pulled over a Ford Mustang when the driver got back into the car and sped away. Deputies hung onto the Mustang for some distance before being thrown off, however, K-9 Rex still remained in the car.

K-9 Rex fought with the driver until the Mustang eventually crashed, he then dragged the driver out of the car for deputies to take into custody.

K-9 Rex was personally awarded the medal by Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr.