Forsyth County law enforcement officials respond to shooting off Peters Creek Parkway (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials in Forsyth County responded to a reported shooting on Thursday night.

FOX8 is told the shooting happened off Peters Creek Parkway on Hartman Plaza Drive near Salisbury Road.

Deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. when they were called and told about a shooting.

No injuries have been reported.

There is no suspect information available at this time.