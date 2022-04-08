FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Every week Forsyth County Deputies team up with Crisis Control Ministry to deliver food to local neighborhoods.

Deputies use the good deed to empower people and let them know they are their advocates. Someone they can turn to for assistance if they have an issue or problem.

Winston-Salem has several food deserts throughout the city so providing cereal, snacks, bread, and cakes goes a long way.

Friday afternoon Forsyth County deputies delivered to a Latino community on Peace Haven Road.

When kids got off the school bus, they got to grab their meals.

“We see five to six buses and when they come out there with the biggest smiles on their faces and grab their favorite items. We are cops we see a lot of bad things this is an opportunity for us to see something positive,” said Corporal Moore.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office waits until Friday to distribute food so kids have enough to eat through the weekend.

Crisis Control Ministries always have a need for volunteers.

The organization also helps people pay rent, utility bills, and pay for prescriptions.

They also look to the community to host food drives so they have enough to feed families.