WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County District Attorney argued his case for an increased bond for a man accused of attempting to abduct a jogger last week.

Jim O’Neill filed a motion on Wednesday to increase Dylan Cody Smyers’s bond to $1 million after a woman was nearly abducted while jogging in the area of East Salem Avenue on Aug. 23. Smyers was taken into custody on Friday and charged with attempted kidnapping and sexual battery.

A judge lowered Smyers’s bond when he made his first appearance earlier this week and O’Neill filed first degree kidnapping charges against him, increasing his bond to $250,000.

The district attorney appeared in court along with representation for Smyers, as well as the Smyers and the victim. Describing the crime as “chilling,” O’Neill argued to increase the bond, stating his belief that Smyers is a danger to the community due to the nature of the crime.

The superior court judge gave Smyers a $750,000 bond and absolutely no contact with the victim, stating his belief that the suspect poses a danger to the community.