FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools exceptional children’s teaching assistant has been arrested after an assault incident earlier this month, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Tyrone Yancey was charged with misdemeanor assault on an individual with a disability.

On Friday, Sept. 1, a report was made to administrators at Carter High School of an inappropriate student disciplinary action involving Yancey, according to a statement released by the school district.

School officials opened an investigation, and Yancey resigned that same afternoon.

He was given a $1,000 bond and is expected in court on Oct. 5.

“A situation like this is highly concerning, and we take all such allegations seriously,” WS/FCS Superintendent Tricia McManus said .”Our students at Carter High School are some of our most vulnerable learners, and we want our parents to have complete confidence that when they send their children to school, they are safe and cared for. We would never tolerate behavior that puts any child in harm’s way.”