WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Derwin Montgomery, a former Winston-Salem City Council member and state representative, turned himself in on a federal charge of wire fraud on Wednesday.

Montgomery, the 33-year-old pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, entered a not guilty plea in court and was given a $10,000 unsecured bond.

He served as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless from 2014 to 2020. He’s accused of embezzling $26,299 from the organization from 2018 to 2020, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. 2020 990 tax forms revealed he had an annual salary of $73,600.

The indictment accused him of charging the center for trips to Mexico, Los Angeles and other large cities as well as charging more than $2,000 for services from his own media company, Uplift Media. He reportedly justified the expenses as being related to “staff training,” but those charges were allegedly for personal reasons or reasons unrelated to his work with Bethesda.

The WSJ reports that he charged his Bethesda credit card for $260 at the Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen’s Club on March 19, 2019.

The judge told him, if convicted, he could spend more than a year in prison.

He is required to give up his passport, cannot possess a firearm, cannot travel outside of North Carolina and cannot speak with potential witnesses or victims on an approved no-contact list.

Montgomery recently worked as the government relations director for the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network. In a statement, the network confirmed that Montgomery was placed on paid administrative leave. The network is working to determine if there was any impact to the organization.

Montgomery, a Democrat, represented the East Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council from 2009 to 2018, a seat which he ran for and won while still a student at Winston-Salem State University.

He represented North Carolina’s 72nd district in the state House from 2018 to 2020.