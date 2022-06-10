WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The former nurse charged in the case of a man who died in the Forsyth County Detention Center has pleaded not guilty.

John Neville died in December 2019 after suffering a medical emergency while in custody. His autopsy showed that he suffocated while being held down.

Michelle Heughins was indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge for his death. She was the only one of six people charged to be indicted. Video was released of the incident.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, the trial date has not been set. They also report that Heughins filed a motion earlier this month to dismiss the charge.

A $3 million settlement was reached between Neville’s family, Forsyth County and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.