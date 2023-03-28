WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Los Gordos Bistro food truck is all about food on the move, but it was a flying turkey that led to disaster on Saturday.

Photos show damage to Los Gordos Bistroi food truck after turkey strikes windshield and window. (Courtesy of Dan Grayson)

At about 6:30 p.m., owner Dan Grayson was driving the food truck, which specializes in lobster rolls, back from an event near Elkin. He was on U.S. 421, west of the Dinkins Bottom Road exit.

Suddenly, a turkey flew up from the right shoulder of the road, he said. The bird hit and broke the left side of the windshield and then slammed the support holding the side mirror into the side sliding window. The glass shattered into the cabin of the truck.

Grayson suffered superficial wounds to his forearm and chest due to the broken glass, but he is otherwise OK.

“The noise it made when it hit was unbelievable, like a bomb went off, and then all the glass,” Grayson said in an email to FOX8.

Troopers confirmed that a wild turkey hit the truck and added that these kinds of accidents are rare.