WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — John Burg, of Lantana, Florida, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Burg bought his winning 100X The Cash ticket from the Speedway on University Parkway in Winston-Salem.

He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,256.

