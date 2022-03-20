WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters offered a first-person view into the danger they experience every day in a new helmet camera video released Sunday.

At about 1:08 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire off of Leslie Drive.

The fire department said a person had been working on a vehicle when the flash fire broke out.

When crews arrived, they found a detached garage engulfed in flame and surrounded by black smoke. The City of Winston-Salem posted video of the scene on Facebook.

It took about two hours for the team of 34 firefighters to put out the flames, but the structure was a total loss.

No one was reported injured.