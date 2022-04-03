WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a townhouse fire on Sunday afternoon.

The blaze took place at 3100 Burke Mill Ct., in the British Woods neighborhood of Winston-Salem.

Birds-eye view of 3100 Burke Mill Ct.

Winston-Salem Fire Department sources tell FOX8 that no one was injured in the blaze and that all people were successfully evacuated from the fire.

Reportedly, 12 units were on the scene, including five engines, two ladders, two battalion chiefs, a rescue squad and an air resource.

There is no information available regarding the cause of the fire at this time.