WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight was reported at a Mount Tabor High School football game on Thursday night.

The fight caused the game against East Forsyth High School to be cut short around 9 p.m., and EFHS was named the winner of the game.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials tell FOX8 that no students were involved in the fight.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.