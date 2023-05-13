WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight over a dog led to gunfire and an injury, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At about 7 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a shot fired on the 2900 block of North Patterson Avenue. At the scene, police learned the victims had moved to the 1200 block.

The victims told offers that a projectile hit their vehicle’s back right window while it was parked near the 2900 block, causing broken glass to injure a 23-year-old man inside the vehicle. Forsyth County EMS examined the victim, but he decided to go to a hospital with his family.

Police believe a 51-year-old man may have been arguing with the suspect, 18-year-old Deshaun Christian Capers, over what the man thought was a stray dog. Capers was found in the backyard of a home on the 2900 block of North Patterson Avenue and arrested.

Police searched the suspect’s home and seized a stolen AR-15 rifle, ammunition, spent shell casings and marijuana.

Capers was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm in city limits, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting injury and possession of a stolen firearm. He received a $35,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336)728-3904. Tips can be submitted by text to (335) 276-1717, but text tips cannot be made anonymously. Tips can also be submitted online on the City of Winston-Salem website.