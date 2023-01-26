WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after being shot in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Winston-Salem Police Department says that just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to Stockton Street about shots being fired. When they got to the scene, they found evidence of a shooting but didn’t see any victims in the area.

A few minutes later, officers were told that a man had been taken to the hospital by family members after being shot. A short while later, the man, identified as Namir Miguel Seabrook, 20, died in the hospital.

Officers confirmed that Seabrook was on Stockton Street and believe that he was standing outside of his home when he was shot.

This is the 7th homicide in the city of Winston-Salem in 2023, compared to two at this time in 2022.

Twelve-year-old Enedy Morales was shot and killed two weeks ago, among a string of half a dozen shootings in one weekend, and then Kane Bowen was killed when a man shot into Burke Street Pub last week.