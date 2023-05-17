WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A section of Pleasant Street is closed due to a fatal crash on Wednesday, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The crash involved a single vehicle and the 1700 block of Pleasant Street is currently closed down, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Police say that the road is expected to be closed down for the next 4 hours while the investigation is being completed.

1700 block of Pleasant Street (Map data: Google Maxar Technologies, US Geological Survey)

Firefighters say that the closure is in effect between the intersections of Harding Street and Donald Street.

There is no word as to what caused the crash at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.