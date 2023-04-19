WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been four days since a wrong-way crash on U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem killed four women, and police have not filed charges against the other driver they say is responsible.

On Wednesday night, those who knew the people involved gathered to pray for justice and strength to get them through this difficult time.

Santa Hernandez Bernadino and Estafania Hernandez were sisters, and both died in the crash along with two of their best friends.

They leave behind a huge family who loves them and misses them. Santa’s daughter said these two women were the glue for their family.

“It’s not fair,” Emily Salinas-Hernandez said. “I don’t wish this on nobody.”

Santa was a mother of five and a grandmother to several young kids. Estafania was an aunt, who loved her nieces and nephews as her own.

“They were both full of joy, full of love,” Emily said.

You could feel the love at their home Wednesday night as friends and family of the women came together to remember the women through song and prayer.

Nearly 50 people repeated a prayer for more than 30 minutes in Spanish.

For Emily, knowing she has so many people to lean on is comforting even when the future seems so daunting.

“There’s no way we can move forward,” she said. “And I know we can’t. But we have to for our kids and for each other.”

They certainly have a large support system behind them to help them through this tragedy.

Emily said she’s planning the funerals for her mom and aunt for April 29 in Mexico. That’s also where they will be buried.