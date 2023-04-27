WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends remembered the 21-year-old woman who was killed during a large gathering at Happy Hill Park in Winston-Salem.

FOX8 has learned Maxine Knights was a mother to an 18-month-old child.

On Thursday night, there was a vigil at Old Town Park honoring her.

Her parents have no idea who shot and killed their daughter. Between the tears, hugs and prayers, there was a strong but simple message they want everyone to hear: If you know something, speak up.

“We need to know what happened to her,” said Beatrice Brown, Knights’ mother.

Five days after a shooting which took her daughter’s life, Brown wants answers.

“If you were there, if you saw, if you had any information that was passed on to you, please let me know,” she said.

Thursday night, people gathered to remember Knights.

“Her smile, her silence to just say I would love you just to hold my hand, when she would be alone singing, putting her head on my shoulder,” Brown said.

The group lit candles they placed on the ground under a picnic shelter which spelled out Mad Max. The silence and absence leaves an emptiness for this family and community.

“The thing I have known Max to be is a vibrant young lady, a young lady who’s very respectful and a young lady who was loved by so many people,” said Frankie Gist, the founder of Hope Dealers Outreach.

They described her as a wonderful daughter, sister, friend and, most importantly, mom.

“She was an excellent mother, and she did everything she could do for her daughter,” Brown said.

Knights’ family and friends are leaning on each other for support, calling on God for strength and relying on the community for information.

“I want anyone that knows something to tell me what happened to my daughter,” Brown said. “If you heard something, if you were there, if you have a picture, give it to me.”

This family knows some people might be afraid to share information.

There are ways to anonymously report. If you do know anything, reach out to Winston-Salem Police or Crimestoppers.