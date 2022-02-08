Families impacted by Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire evacuation can soon get some of their money back

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston Weaver Company is making good on its promise to donate $100,000 to help out the people impacted by the fertilizer plant fire evacuation.

The company is donating $50,000 to Love Out Loud, a collective of local churches. Love Out Loud, in turn, plans to reimburse families for the cost of hotel stays related to the evacuation. Families will be required to provide a receipt for the hotel and proof of residency within the 1-mile evacuation zone.

FOX8 is working to obtain details on what steps families need to take to get their reimbursement.

1-mile Weaver Fertilizer fire evacuation area

Second Harvest Food Bank will receive $25,000 to continue helping to provide food assistance to people impacted by the fire. According to the Winston Weaver Company, Second Harvest Food Bank will connect people impacted with local programs to get groceries or meals.

The Winston Weaver Company plans to reserve the remaining $25,000 “to help meet additional needs of our neighbors.”

The fire started on Jan. 31, prompting an evacuation of a 1-mile radius around the plant over concerns that the facility, which contained about 600 tons of ammonium nitrate, could explode.

275-foot radius evacuation zone map courtesy of the Winston-Salem Fire Department

On Thursday, officials reduced the evacuation zone around the plant to 660 feet, allowing many families to return home, before reducing the zone to a 275-foot radius on Sunday, allowing access to more of the nearby businesses.