Evacuation zone around Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire reduced to 275 feet

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The evacuation zone around the still-burning fire at Winston Weaver Company fertilizer plant will shrink on Sunday to include only the plant itself and some of the immediate surrounding area.

Effective at 8 p.m. Sunday, the evacuation zone will be a 275-foot radius around the plant at 4440 North Cherry Street.

Evacuation zone map courtesy of the Winston-Salem Fire Department

The fire started on Jan. 31, prompting an evacuation of a 1-mile radius around the plant over concerns that the facility, which contained about 600 tons of ammonium nitrate, could explode.

On Thursday, officials reduced the evacuation zone around the plant to 660 feet, allowing many families to return home, before reducing the zone further on Sunday, allowing access to more of the nearby businesses.

According to the fire department, North Cherry Street will remain closed from North Point Boulevard to Progress Lane. The adjacent businesses on North Cherry Street can be accessed from Indiana Avenue.

Crews were on-site Sunday working on cleaning while still being cautious of hotspots.

The Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection said the remaining hot spots are “few in number and small in size” and smoke emissions are now “very low.”

The FCEAP expects the impact on local air quality to be “very low to nonexistent” as the fire continues to die down, so long as there aren’t additional flare-ups.

Crews plans to continue monitoring the area immediately around the site and nearby areas for as long as needed.