WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker was hurt in a crash in Winston-Salem, according to the police.

Winston-Salem Police Department say that on Tuesday, they were called about a crash that involved a pedestrian on Carver School Road. At the scene, they found the car and pedestrian. The pedestrian had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, the driver and passenger of the car were not hurt.

Police say that the victim was an employee with Flagger Force who was working to close lanes of Carver School Road when she apparently stepped into the road and was hit by a car. The lane was not closed at the time.

It’s an ongoing investigation.