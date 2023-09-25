WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker was hurt in a crash in Winston-Salem earlier this month and died on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers say they were called about a crash that involved a pedestrian on Carver School Road on Sept. 5.

At the scene, they found the car and pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Catlin Edward Fausnet, 38, of North Wilkesboro had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he died last week.

The driver and passenger of the car were not hurt.

Police say Fausnet was an employee with Flagger Force who was working to close lanes of Carver School Road when he apparently stepped into the road and was hit by a car.

The lane was not closed at the time.

This marks the 23rd traffic-related fatality in 2023 compared to 15 during the same time in 2022.

The investigation is ongoing.