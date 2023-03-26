WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following a chase with state troopers on Saturday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

An NCSHP Sergeant tells FOX8 that two state troopers pulled over a vehicle on Silas Creek Parkway driven by Mario Perez Olmedo, 23. One of the troopers determined that Olmedo was impaired but he refused to exit the vehicle and drove away.

A chase then began at speeds that never exceeded 50 mph, according to investigators. An additional trooper joined the chase and the three executed a rolling roadblock to box in Olmedo’s vehicle and bring the chase to an end at Marshall Street near US 421.

An NCSHP vehicle was struck as a result of the rolling roadblock and suffered minor damage.

Investigators say that another person and two infant children were in the vehicle. The children were properly restrained and suffered no injuries as a result of the chase which lasted from 10:56 p.m. to 11:03 p.m.

Olmedo is being charged with felony flee to elude, DWI and reckless driving.