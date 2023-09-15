WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A drunk driver has been sentenced to prison as the result of a crash that left a teenager with a traumatic brain injury, according to the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office.

At around 2:10 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2022, officers came to US 421 North near Peters Creek Parkway after getting a report of a crash.

At the scene, investigators found a 2002 Ford Taurus and a 2016 Toyota Corolla that collided head-on in the roadway. The drivers of both vehicles were pinned inside and were extricated by Winston-Salem firefighters before being taken to the hospital for treatment by Forsyth County EMS.

Investigators say that Peter Anthony Bosch was driving the Ford Taurus with one passenger inside and was going in the wrong direction on US 421 North when he collided with the Toyota Corolla.

Excessive speed and impairment were “contributing factors” in the crash, according to investigators.

Bosch appeared unconscious at the time of the crash and was given four doses of Narcan before being taken to the hospital, according to the DA’s office. Analysis later revealed that Bosch had a blood alcohol concentration of .24, three times the legal limit of .08 in North Carolina.

Three people were inside the Toyota Corolla that Bosch struck, one of whom was a teenager.

The DA’s office says the teen was treated for “a life-altering traumatic brain injury” and remained in the hospital for three months. As a result of the TBI, the teen is now largely non-verbal and immobile.

The teen’s mother appeared in court and expressed how the crash has affected the teen’s life.

On Tuesday, Bosch entered a plea of guilty to felony serious injury by motor vehicle in the Forsyth County Superior Court.

He has been sentenced to 17-30 months imprisonment in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill released the following statement:

“My office will continue to focus our resources to make our streets safe for all us to travel without fear of drunk drivers. I will pursue the maximum sentences allowed by law for those convicted of impaired driving.” Jim O’Neill, Forsyth County District Attorney