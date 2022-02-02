Drones key in making decisions as Winston-Salem fertilizer plants fire continues to burn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — While fire crews aren’t allowed on-site at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant over fears of explosive materials, leaders are relying heavily on aerial tools to give them a better idea of what’s going on.

“We’ve worked together, but this is the first full-scale incident where we’ve had all the drone teams together and certainly not the last,” said David Kivett, assistant fire chief with the Lewisville Fire Department.

The LFD, Winston-Salem Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Greensboro Fire Department all pitched in to man the skies.

After a Weaver Fertilizer employee called 911 Monday night to alert first responders to a fire, teams from Durham and Harnett County made their way to help.

“It provides you with another tool in your toolbox. I think that’s the key: having all the tools you need to make educated decisions,” Kivett said.

Kivett is one of 10 drone pilots with the LFD.

The team operates out of a truck with all their equipment along with a large monitor in the trunk. They use an online system to store video and see other drone teams’ live videos when they’re up in the air.

On Wednesday afternoon, FOX8 took a look at what Durham drone teams saw around the facility and saw the large rail cars with ammonium nitrate sitting next to the facility. The same rail cars fire officials are worried about.

“All the drones actually have thermal technology, so with thermal technology, we’re actually able to see heat signatures and get the temperatures of the vessel, land, what’s burning, the tanker car, things like that,” Kivett said.

The drones have the ability to read a license plate from half a mile away.

The live video and temperature readings help leaders make decisions on how long people should avoid the area.

“This has probably been one of our bigger moments. This is truly working like we want it to,” Kivett said.