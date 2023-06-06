WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Footage shows the ongoing work happening at a property in Winston-Salem Tuesday morning.

The 13-acre property on Everidge Road has had a heavy police presence for two days now, after investigators came out Monday and began digging, saying only that they were working on “an investigation.”

There are numerous investigators at the scene, who said that more information should be made available by the end of the week. District Attorney Jim O’Neill was on the scene on Monday but could not say what investigators were looking for.

Neighbors were surprised, noting they’d seen unfamiliar vehicles in recent days but saying that it’s a quiet area and the property owner said he didn’t know what the police were doing, just that he was cooperating after they said they needed to get onto his property.