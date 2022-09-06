WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen under the age of 16 was behind the wheel of a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital, the sheriff’s office says.

On Monday morning, Winston-Salem police and fire, as well as the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the area of Trade Street, on Northwest Boulevard.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a car. The driver wouldn’t stop and tried to drive away, but crashed. The driver was under 16 and had no license and there were a total of five juveniles in the car.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital.

A white Honda Accord, which appeared to be damaged, was at the scene. The bumper was smashed, the airbags had gone off and the windows were broken.

The road was shut down for several hours and reopened by 4:30 a.m.