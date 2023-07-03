WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a pedestrian was hit and killed by an oncoming vehicle in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police responded to a vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian on Mt. Pleasant Road just after 9 a.m. on May 19. When officers got to the scene, they found Lee Grant Plowman, 72, on the side of the road.

Police say that Plowman was walking along a stretch of roadway that didn’t have any sidewalks when he was hit by a vehicle.

Plowman was taken to the hospital where he died of injuries sustained in the crash. The driver was not hurt.

The driver of that vehicle, Hernan Henandez-Mendoza, 29, remained on the scene and cooperated with the police investigation. He was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and served a criminal summons on Friday.