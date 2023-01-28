WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on the highway Saturday morning.

At around 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a reported shooting on US 421 Northbound.

At the scene, police found the victim in his vehicle on the off-ramp of US 421 Northbound near Jonestown Road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators say that the victim was driving northbound on US 421 near Old Vineyard Road when a dark-colored Nissan passenger vehicle pulled alongside him and several people from inside the Nissan fired numerous rounds into the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was able to continue driving north to the off-ramp near Jonestown Road where he called 911.

Investigators at the scene found around 16 spent shell casings on the highway under the Old Vineyard Road Bridge.

Police say that they have not located any other witnesses and WSPD Forensics has processed the crime scene. The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

The victim is currently considered to be in critical condition.

The WSPD Firearms Investigation and Intelligence Division as well as the Gun Crime Reduction Unit are leading the investigation into the shooting which is active and ongoing.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.