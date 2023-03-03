Dram & Draught logo (Courtesy of Dram & Draught)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina-based chain of craft cocktail and whiskey bars is expanding its footprint in the Piedmont Triad.

After a successful soft-opening in February, Dram & Draught‘s new Winston-Salem location in Bailey Park at 486 N. Patterson Ave., Suite 120, aims to open to the public the weekend of March 31, though that date may be subject to change. Grand opening weekend will include a ribbon cutting, live music and giveaways.

Dram & Draught’s menus include classic cocktails, boilermakers, wine and spirit-free cocktails, as well as seasonal drinks and a few favorites.

The company opened its first bar in Raleigh on Hillsborough Street in 2016 before moving to 1 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101. With the addition of Winston-Salem, the total number of locations now sits at six. Its first foray into the Triad came with the opening of its Greensboro location at 300 West Gate City Boulevard in 2018. Dram & Draught can also be found in Cary, Durham and Wilmington.

Dram & Draught bartender pouring a drink. (Courtesy of Dram & Draught) Drinks served at Dram & Draught. (Courtesy of Dram & Draught)

The brand boasts multiple wins in Raleigh Magazine’s 2022 Best Bars Awards, including Raleigh’s Best Overall Bar, which the company earned for the fifth consecutive year. This year, Dram & Draught earned the top honor alongside Aunty Betty’s and Watts & Ward. It was also named Best Whiskey Bar, alongside Whisky Kitchen and Foundation, and bartender Colby Kress took home the magazine’s inaugural Best Bartender title.

Dram & Draught is co-owned by North Carolinians Kevin Barrett and Drew Schenck. Barrett has managed bar programs across Raleigh, and Schenck, an Army veteran, has owned multiple restaurants.