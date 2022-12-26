WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy Triad road is closed due to a power line that sparked off a fire and knocked out power.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Silas Creek Parkway Northbound between Miller Street and Ebert Street is closed because a downed powerline caused a grass fire and a power outage in the area.

Duke Energy is aware. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen or how long it will take to repair the power line.

Drivers should use a different route if at all possible, and drive carefully.