WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Take Meowt to the Ballgame!

While sports fans are probably no strangers to dog nights, Truist Stadium is going to host a cat night to a minor league baseball for Memorial Day Weekend!

That’s right, bring your feline friend to catch the Carolina Disco Turkeys face off against the Kingsmen on Saturday, May 28.

Pictured with cats are Disco Turkeys pitchers Kobe VanBogart and Chase Locklar. (Photo courtesy of Forsyth Humane Society.)

Fans can bring their cats (on a leash or in a carrier) to the 6:30 p.m. wood-bat baseball game with a $5 “paw pass” donation. The donation and a portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit the Forsyth County Human Society.

In the release, they say that “The Disco Turkeys encourage all fans to use their best judgment when deciding if their cat is able to handle the noise and environment of a baseball game.”



Cats will be celebrated with songs over the stadium speakers at different points throughout the night, including a rendition of “Take Meowt to the Ballgame” at the 7th inning stretch.

Tickets for fans are $8 in advance at discoturkeys.com or $9 at the gate. A portion of regular ticket proceeds will also go to the Forsyth Humane Society. The Humane Society will also be offering cat ear headbands with a donation for fans to wear if they don’t want to bring their cat.

“We’ve been wanting to do a cat night since before the team was started,” said Disco Turkeys co-owner and team president Greg Sullivan. “We can’t wait to welcome some cats to the ballpark and give fans here something new to experience. We’re also excited to work with the Humane Society on this.”



The Disco Turkeys will also be working with Forsyth Humane Society on a pair of dog nights later in the summer on July 14 and July 28 at Truist Stadium. The Disco Turkeys open their season at home on Friday, May 27 with a Non-Disco Demolition game to promote recycling.



The Disco Turkeys are a member of the AAABA and play home games at Truist Stadium in downtown Winston-Salem. Concessions and beer are sold at all the Disco Turkeys’ Truist Stadium home games. Players on this year’s roster come from college teams, including Wake Forest, Appalachian State and East Carolina.