WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement across the Triad are investigating three armed robberies which all took place within 24 hours at various O’Reilly Auto Parts locations.

At around 8:53 p.m. on Friday, the Winston-Salem Police Department came to the O’Reilly Auto Parts location on 6041 University Parkway after getting a report of an armed robbery there.

At the scene, police spoke to employees at the store who said that the suspect robbed the store just before closing time.

Investigators say the suspect was carrying a “small leather satchel,” implied he was armed with a handgun, forced the store employees into a back office and then robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black man

Around 6-feet-3-inches tall

Slim build

Wearing a black ski mask

Wearing a navy blue hooded puffer jacket

No one was injured as a result of the robbery, according to police.

Winston-Salem police say they were contacted by a neighboring law enforcement agency that told them about two separate armed robberies that were committed at O’Reilly Auto Parts locations in Thomasville and Archdale.

There is no further information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717.