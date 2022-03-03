Davidson County COVID Survivor leaves hospital after spending nearly 100 days battling virus; ‘It’s a miracle’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s a gloriously sunny day outside Novant Rehabilitation Hospital in Winston-Salem, but inside is truly where the light shines.

Doctors and nurses poured into the hallways and cheered the release of COVID-19 survivor John Taylor.

“It’s surreal,” April Taylor said.

April, John’s wife, remembers Nov. 30, which was the day her husband was admitted to the hospital with COVID pneumonia

She had no idea when they went in that John wouldn’t be coming home until 96 days later.

“After they admitted him, I was like…this is not good. Especially when he got put in ICU. I was just terrified. It was an emotional 30 days,” she said.

Doctors told her that her husband wouldn’t make it. She had nothing left but the power of prayer and an undying bond of love that was put to the test.

“They encouraged me to sign a DNR. I refused. Within 48 hours, he started healing for the better, and it’s a miracle he’s here today,” April said.

One of the many miracles Dr. Sudeep Mehta says they see at the hospital on a daily basis.

“It’s just an example of one of the patients who made it through so much,” Mehta said.”Being hospitalized for several months. Not doing anything with therapy. Having family discussions to see if a patient like this makes it out of the facility. This is truly a miracle.”

As we reflect on the two-year anniversary of COVID-19, Mehta says seeing miracles like this one is a clear sign of how far we’ve come.

“Even as physicians, we educate ourselves on a day-to-day basis. It reflects on the confidence we have in our care that we can take care of very ill patients and see them take the next step forward,” he said.

With family and his oxygen tank by his side, he is ready to go home.

April tells FOX8 her husband was not vaccinated, but he plans to get his shot as soon as doctors tell him he’s medically able to do so. He also wants to encourage all unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.

Doctors say John will be on oxygen for the next few weeks as he recovers.