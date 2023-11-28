WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Winston-Salem that took the lives of two young people.

“It’s a somber day in our city,” Chief William Penn said as he opened up a press conference held by Winston-Salem police and other organizations.

According to the chief, police responded to a shooting call at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at Water Lily Circle. When they arrived, they found 54-year-old David Lee Housden, 20-year-old Alexander David Housden and 16-year-old Kaylee Nicole Housden dead from gunshot wounds.

Penn said that they believe that Housden shot his two children and then himself. The mother of the two victims made the call.

Kaylee Housden attended Atkins High School, and Superintendent Tricia McManus said that they had a crisis team at the ready and counseling would be available for her classmates at AHS beginning today.

“This is something that will create lasting trauma,” McManus said.

Alexander Housden was a student at Winston-Salem State University.

This is the second murder-suicide in Winston-Salem this year, resulting in a total loss of seven lives. In April, police say that Ethel Steele killed her three children and then herself on Brookhill Drive, leaving neighbors and family members shocked and heartbroken. The children were 9, 12 and 14 years old.

Andy Nagler, the executive director of the Mental Health Association in Forsyth County, emphasized that their organization works to connect people with mental health assistance regardless of their insurance status or income and that anyone in need of help can reach out.