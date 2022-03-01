Dairy spill in Winston-Salem on Ivy Avenue closes road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The 1300 block of Ivy Avenue in Winston-Salem is closed after a dairy spill on Tuesday, police say.

Officials with the Winston-Salem Fire Department are currently working to clean up the spill with absorbents that soak it up.

Fire officials say a tanker truck sprung a leak and spilled a dairy substance similar to butter and fat over the road.

This section of Ivy Avenue is expected to be shut down for the next several hours.

Drivers are encouraged to take a different route.