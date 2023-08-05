WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A cyclist riding in the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic died on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, an officer found an unresponsive cyclist on the 2200 block of Union Cross Road.

Medical personnel were already at the scene and providing medical aid to the cyclist. However, the cyclist would be pronounced dead on-scene.

Investigators say that the cyclist was riding in the Grand Fondo as a part of the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic.