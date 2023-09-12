WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in Crystal Towers in Winston-Salem say they are outraged with the living conditions they face almost every day, and they blame the city.

Several residents took their concerns to the street and protested in front of the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, demanding action from the board.

It’s not the first time residents from Crystal Towers have raised their concerns about the building.

“We are raising our concerns because our living conditions are not up to standard as we deserve them to be,” Crystal Towers resident Fleater Carpenter said. “We are here because we are disabled and handicapped.”

More than a dozen Crystal Towers residents took to the streets in Downtown Winston-Salem to demand better living conditions.

James Grace is one of those residents who has been living at Crystal Towers for eight months. He is bound to a wheelchair and things haven’t been easy for him.

“I’m an amputee. I live on the ninth floor in the elevators or down the one elevator, and it’s not convenient for me. The building is really dangerous for me,” Grace said.

This is nothing new. Residents have complained in the past to the HAWS about sub-standard conditions. Whether it’s a damaged laundry area or a damaged shower, residents say they have faced difficult conditions for years.

“They stripped away the ceilings and the main lobby,” Grace said.

“We have unsanitary areas that should be taken care of,” Carpenter said.

But the biggest issue is that out of the two elevators for the 201-unit apartment, only one has worked for several months.

It’s not ideal for Grace who needs to use it to get around.

On Tuesday afternoon, The HAWS board committee had a meeting addressing the immediate infrastructure needs for Crystal Towers.

Overall, repairs could cost around $10 million.

But the executive director for HAWS Kevin Cheshire is dealing with delays for the elevator project due to the contractor’s labor shortage.

“We empathize. We understand … We are doing the best we can to fix it. I understand the frustration … I am frustrated because of the delays. It does affect me on a day-to-day basis,” Cheshire said.

For the time being, Grace will have to live with the issues.

“I just want things to be corrected so it’ll be comfortable for me and my tenants,” Grace said.

In the meeting, Cheshire said projects will be divided into four different phases.

Right now, the team is working on phase one which addresses the elevator issue.

That project is expected to be completed in mid-November.