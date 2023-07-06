WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man was taking his mother to physical therapy when a crowbar hit his window and shattered it.

It happened Thursday morning on NC-109 while they were driving to the doctor’s appointment in Winston-Salem.

The crowbar hit the hood first and created a hole in the metal. Then it bounced up, hit the windshield and created the first giant spiderweb crack. It then bounced again, splintered it further and created a second hole in the glass.

Justin Darr found glass in his hands, but his mother, who is recovering from open heart surgery, was OK. They called state troopers, but no one stopped, and they don’t know whose vehicle the crowbar fell off of.

“Inside, we gotta buckle up, make sure there’s nothing floating around that’s going to hit us if we have to stop fast. Trucks are like that, too. They have to know when there’s loose things in their truck, and that is a pretty dangerous loose thing. It’s not a coffee cup,” said Peggy Barr, the mother.

They don’t have comprehensive coverage, and the repairs are estimated to cost almost $500. They have a message for people who do not secure their property on their vehicles.

“Think about if it was their mother or their family member driving and getting hit by a flying object and think about what happens and secure it. You don’t want it to happen to you,” Justin said.