WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in Winston-Salem on Monday night.

Crews are gathered on Ferrell Heights Court off New Walkertown Road on the city’s northeast side.

A battalion chief tells FOX8 evacuations are underway, and the fire is under control.

Ten people have been rescued. Thirteen people have been displaced, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.