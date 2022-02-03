Crews monitoring Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire provide air quality update

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency are in Winston-Salem monitoring the air quality around the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire.

In a video shared on the City of Winston-Salem’s Twitter page, officials say they have readers set up that monitor the air for hazardous chemicals that may be in the smoke.

“So far, away from the site, the levels have remained within acceptable ranges,” said Ed McNeal, the marketing and communications director for the City of Winston-Salem.

Kevin Eichinger, the federal on-scene coordinator, said an alarm system is set up to let hazmat officials and firefighters know the level of respiratory protection they will need as they work on the scene of the fire.

Crews returned to the site on Thursday morning for the first time since Monday.

Early Thursday morning, officials offered an update, saying that the rain had done a lot to help put out the fire but had also driven smoke down closer to the ground.

Smoke and runoff are still an issue in Winston-Salem, prompting school closures and water advisories.

Anyone within a mile from the plant should still expect to see smoke and haze in the area as firefighters continue to work through the week on the scene.

People with respiratory conditions are urged to be cautious.

“Residents in the area and downwind from the plant should expect over the next several days to see…an ebb and flow in that production of products of combustion,” Mayo said.

It is unclear at this time when the voluntary evacuation order will be lifted.

The City of Winston-Salem released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

The evacuation for residents and businesses within a 1-mile radius of 4440 N. Cherry St. is still in effect. Progress is being made in extinguishing the fire but it is still considered a volatile situation. The EPA is continuing to monitor and test the air quality.