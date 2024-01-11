WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a deadly fire in Winston-Salem early Thursday morning.

According to a post from the Winston-Salem Fire Department’s X account, they are on the scene of a residential fire at an apartment on Piedmont Circle. The call came in around 3:40 a.m. Thursday, according to dispatch.

The fire department says that a woman was killed and the cause is being investigated. Crews on the scene say the fire was isolated to one apartment.

This is a developing story and a FOX8 crew is on the way to the scene.