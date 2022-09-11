WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A large power outage occurred in Winston-Salem following a crash at an intersection, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Patterson Avenue, causing a road closure and a large power outage in the area.

Police say that the crash scene is already clear, but power remains down in several areas in the northeastern part of Winston-Salem.

Power was out in parts of downtown Winston-Salem as well but has since been restored.

Crews remain on the scene attempting to restore the power and currently estimate that repairs will go on until around lunchtime on Sunday.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to choose an alternate route of travel. If you are unfamiliar with the area, utilize GPS or other navigation apps responsibly while driving.

Police say the injuries sustained by those involved in the crash are considered to be minor. There is no word as to what caused the crash or who was involved at this time.